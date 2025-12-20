Fortis Healthcare to invest around Rs 840 crore to add 300 plus beds in Bengaluru

Company acquires People Tree Hospital Yeshwanthpur for Rs 430 crore, plans further Rs 410 crore capex to scale operations.

Fortis Healthcare on 20 December 2025 announced plans to invest around Rs 840 crore to expand its footprint in Bengaluru, as part of its cluster focused growth strategy in the city.

The company said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire the 125 bedded People Tree Hospital in Yeshwanthpur through its wholly owned subsidiary, International Hospital. The composite transaction, including the acquisition of the hospital business, building and land, is valued at Rs 430 crore, including debt.

Fortis will also acquire an adjacent land parcel of around 0.8 acres, which will allow the facility to scale up to more than 300 beds. An additional investment of about Rs 410 crore is planned over the next three years to expand bed capacity, upgrade medical equipment and add clinical programmes such as radiation oncology.

People Tree Hospital Yeshwanthpur is a NABH accredited multi specialty facility offering services across cardiac sciences, orthopaedics, neurosciences, renal sciences and gastroenterology. Based on current revenues of about Rs 74 crore in FY25, Fortis said it sees scope to improve utilisation, revenues and profitability while executing the expansion. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026, subject to customary conditions. With this acquisition, Fortis said its Bengaluru network has the potential to scale up to over 1,500 beds across seven facilities over the next three years, from about 900 beds at present. Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states. The company's network comprises approximately 5,800 operational beds (including O&M beds) and over 400 diagnostics labs.