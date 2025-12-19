Board of Centum Electronics approves closure of subsidiaries in Canada

At meeting held on 19 December 2025

The board of Centum Electronics at its meeting held on 19 December 2025 has approved the discontinuation of operations of Centum E&S (Centum uipements ET Systes) and Centum T&S (Centum Technologies ET Solutions), the Company's fourth-level subsidiary entities in Canada.

The closure of operations is expected to be completed before 31 March 2026.

The Canadian businesses have been consistently loss-making, accumulating losses over the past several years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News