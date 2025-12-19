Board of Indiabulls approves alteration of main object clause of MoA

At meeting held on 19 December 2025

The board of Indiabulls at its meeting held on 19 December 2025 has approved alteration of main object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to necessary approvals, by replacing the existing sub-clauses 1 to 6 with new sub-clauses 1 to 4 of Clause III(A) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, inter-alia, so as to reflect and make the main objects of the Company consistent with the Core Investment Company, in compliance with applicable regulations of Reserve Bank of India.

