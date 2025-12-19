Grasim Industries announces change in CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn Business

With effect from 17 January 2026

Grasim Industries announces the change in senior management as under:

Resignation of Satyaki Ghosh as CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn Business with effect from 16 January 2026

Appointment of Ajit Rajagopalan as CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn in addition to his current role as CEO - Insulators Business with effect from 17 January 2026

