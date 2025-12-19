Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries announces change in CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn Business

Grasim Industries announces change in CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn Business

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
With effect from 17 January 2026

Grasim Industries announces the change in senior management as under:

Resignation of Satyaki Ghosh as CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn Business with effect from 16 January 2026

Appointment of Ajit Rajagopalan as CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn in addition to his current role as CEO - Insulators Business with effect from 17 January 2026

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

