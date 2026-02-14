Frontier Capital standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Frontier Capital declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %22.22100.00 -PBDT0.010.13 -92 PBT0.010.13 -92 NP0.010.13 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content