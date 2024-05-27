Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 132.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.42% to Rs 44.14 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 132.72% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.42% to Rs 44.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.42% to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 135.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

44.1429.15135.41107.3616.8112.6615.3411.807.823.8421.1812.986.742.8717.479.785.052.1712.997.24

