Future Consumer consolidated net profit rises 584.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 107.43 crore

Net profit of Future Consumer rose 584.43% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 107.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.107.43104.93-5.94-1.02-12.11-0.38-17.17-4.3614.512.12

