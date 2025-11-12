Magadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 324.41 crore

Net loss of Magadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 324.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.324.41323.850.556.44-6.0014.03-13.697.42-10.355.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News