Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 3.64% to Rs 378.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 365.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 2354.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2287.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2354.532287.7524.4525.44644.86692.38497.58526.07378.70365.40

