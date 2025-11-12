G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.737.906.995.950.490.430.300.210.280.22

