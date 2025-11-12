HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 81.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.10% to Rs 40.50 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 81.30% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.10% to Rs 40.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.5020.048.725.892.971.183.041.082.231.23

