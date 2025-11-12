Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 39.90 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 3.85% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.9033.704.595.821.671.821.221.321.081.04

