G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 25.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 152.40 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 25.26% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 152.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales152.40146.86 4 OPM %20.6418.43 -PBDT34.8228.11 24 PBT33.3226.61 25 NP24.9419.91 25

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

