Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabion Technologies secures multiple orders of Rs 2.30 cr
Gabion Technologies India has received multiple routine work/supply orders worth Rs 2.30 crore in the ordinary course of business during the period from 22 March 2026 to 28 March 2026. The orders are for gabion boxes, Rockfall Netting & Rocknet, Slope Mate and Geo- Composite and execution of slope protection works, received in the ordinary course of business, as per respective contract/ Letter of Award (LOA) terms.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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