Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 60.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 60.73% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.39% to Rs 71.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.71.4151.2315.4618.0811.868.289.556.338.395.22

