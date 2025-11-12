Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.14% to Rs 15.76 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.14% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.7635.936.924.170.450.470.250.090.170.07

