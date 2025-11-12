Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit declines 46.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 70.89 crore

Net profit of Amanta Healthcare declined 46.46% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 70.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.8966.7320.6720.809.577.774.913.171.212.26

