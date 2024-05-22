Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 929.00 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 14.39% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 929.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 979.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.87% to Rs 301.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 3794.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4464.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales929.00979.60 -5 3794.384464.03 -15 OPM %10.9413.73 -12.1812.73 - PBDT120.18135.41 -11 475.28556.43 -15 PBT93.96112.90 -17 375.47472.95 -21 NP77.5090.53 -14 301.47380.98 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at Welspun Living Ltd counter

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 89.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story