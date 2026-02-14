Associate Sponsors

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales rise 27.63% to Rs 1329.49 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 8.73% to Rs 58.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 1329.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1041.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1329.491041.69 28 OPM %8.9810.13 -PBDT115.61104.58 11 PBT84.9276.90 10 NP58.9764.61 -9

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

