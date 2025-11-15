Ganesh Infraworld standalone net profit rises 156.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.95% to Rs 209.97 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 156.66% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 120.95% to Rs 209.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.209.9795.0312.259.9825.079.4224.219.0918.127.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News