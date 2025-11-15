ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.04% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.04% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

