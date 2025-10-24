Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd soared 8.00% to Rs 3745 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4371 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 7.26% to Rs 756.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45505 shares in the past one month. Gravita India Ltd surged 5.51% to Rs 1683.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16707 shares in the past one month. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spurt 5.24% to Rs 263.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.