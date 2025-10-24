Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US dollar index is hovering around 99 mark as firm equities and sustained focus on the US-China trade developments dominated the sentiments. The major US equities saw good gains and Nasdaq jumped around 0.9% to lead the overall market higher. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.6% while the Dow rose 0.3%. The US dollar index is currently quoting at 98.87, up marginally on the day and quoting near one and half week high. The dollar index is likely to see muted action as the US Labor Department's closely watched report on consumer price inflation due for a release later on today is likely to be in focus.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-Germany look to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

INR hits two month high against US dollar as break under 88 mark extends

Titan Intech jumps after tech deal with South Korean firm

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gets Letter of Award

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story