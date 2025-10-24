Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

The US dollar index is hovering around 99 mark as firm equities and sustained focus on the US-China trade developments dominated the sentiments. The major US equities saw good gains and Nasdaq jumped around 0.9% to lead the overall market higher. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.6% while the Dow rose 0.3%. The US dollar index is currently quoting at 98.87, up marginally on the day and quoting near one and half week high. The dollar index is likely to see muted action as the US Labor Department's closely watched report on consumer price inflation due for a release later on today is likely to be in focus.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News