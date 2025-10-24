Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity indices traded with modest losses in the mid-morning trade after the government refrained from confirming reports of a potential US-India trade deal, weighing on market sentiment.

The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. FMCG shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past six consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 257.40 points or 0.31% to 84,295.44. The Nifty 50 index lost 82.75 points or 0.33% to 25,809.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,615 shares rose and 2,222 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 1.16% to 56,112.65. The index rallied 2.96% the past six consecutive trading sessions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 3.32%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.27%), Dabur India (down 1.80%), Patanjali Foods (down 1.68%), Varun Beverages (down 1%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.99%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.99%), Emami (down 0.99%), Britannia Industries (down 0.90%) and Nestle India (down 0.69%) declined.

On the other hand, United Spirits (up 0.24%) and Marico (up 0.03%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Arihant Foundations & Housing dropped 4.05%. The company has recorded 13% rise in total sale value to Rs 112.9 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 100.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

South India Paper Mills surged 15.11% after the company reported consolidated net profit 2.81 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 9.62% YoY to Rs 111.56 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 0.10%. The companys Minerals & Metals (M&M) vertical has secured multiple orders across India, with contract values ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, as per the companys internal classification.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets gained on Friday following a White House announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinas President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold talks the following week.

U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly confirmed that President Trump will travel to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, with media reports stating he will meet President Xi next Thursday. This meeting is set to occur after Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit.

In Japan, the core inflation rate accelerated to 2.9% in September, marking the first increase since May and rising from 2.7% in August. Japans core inflation metric excludes fresh food prices but includes energy costs. The country's headline inflation also climbed to 2.9% from 2.7% the previous month.

Overnight, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,738.44, boosted by tech stocks, after a batch of strong earnings results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 144.20 points, or 0.31%, to finish at 46,734.61. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.89% to settle at 22,941.80, seeing support from the gains in Nvidia, Broadcom and Amazon. A nearly 3% jump in shares of fellow artificial intelligence player Oracle also boosted sentiment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR hits two month high against US dollar as break under 88 mark extends

Titan Intech jumps after tech deal with South Korean firm

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gets Letter of Award

L&T Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC orders in aluminium, steel sectors

Energy Stocks Power Wall Street Rally as Oil Prices Surge on U.S. Sanctions Against Russia

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story