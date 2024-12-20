GE Vernova gains on bagging over Rs 400-cr HV equipment order

GE Vernova T&D India advanced 2.74% to Rs 2,166 after the company announced that it has received an order from Sterlite Grid 32 for high-voltage (HV) equipment for more than Rs 400 crore.

The order is for the supply and supervision of HV equipment for a TBCB project. This domestic order is scheduled for completion within two years.

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly. It offers products ranging from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1200 kV) for power generation, transmission, and distribution industries.

The companys standalone net profit surged 289.08% to Rs 144.62 crore on a 58.76% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.77 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

