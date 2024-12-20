Deep Industries bags LoA for contract worth $7.3 million from Selan Exploration Technology

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Deep Industries said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from Selan Exploration Technology for providing integrated drilling services for Selan operated blocks for a period of 18 months.

The total estimated value of the said award is $7.30 million, which is equivalent to approximately Rs 62 crore.

Deep Industries is a leading provider of energy solutions. The company specializes in air and gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, and integrated project management services. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes various machines, equipment, and tools used in the oil and gas industry from exploration and production services to midstream services.

The scrip shed 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 596.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

