Maruti Suzuki India to showcase its first EV offering 'e VITARA'

At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) will showcase its production ready eBorn SUV, the e VITARA at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e VITARA is a global model manufactured in India for the world, recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation at Milan, Italy.

Speaking on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, The e VITARA is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed that to promote EV adoption, we need to create a holistic ecosystem that simplifies customers' battery electric vehicle ownership journey.

He further added, A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introduce a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the e VITARA. This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints. Our goal is to make EVs accessible, convenient, and appealing to a broader set of customers, and this is exactly what we have set out to achieve with the e VITARA.

