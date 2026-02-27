Gem Aromatics gains after arm starts new production as export demand revives

Gem Aromatics advanced 1.70% to Rs 200.95 after the company's subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients has commenced the production of additional products, including Gem Cool 5 (Cooling Agents) and Safranal (Citral Derivatives) at its Dahej facility, Gujarat.

The company stated that, with the improving international business environment following the proposed FTA with the European Union and tariff reductions by the United States, have led to a revival in export demand. Orders that were previously delayed due to higher US tariffs on Indian goods are now gradually resuming, with increasing customer inquiries translating into confirmed business. In line with this positive momentum, the company has received multiple export orders aggregating to $1 million from customers across the USA and Europe.

Additionally, the manufacturing of Catalyst for MEHQ is progressing in line with planned timelines, and expected to be completed by Q4FY26.

Yash Vipul Parekh, managing director & CEO, stated: The new export orders from the USA and Europe reflect an improving global trade environment, supported by the easing of tariff related headwinds. With previously deferred demand now gradually returning, we are witnessing a steady increase in customer inquiries, many of which are progressively converting into firm business commitments. This trend provides visibility and a positive outlook for the upcoming quarters. On the manufacturing front, the commencement of additional products manufacturing at our greenfield facility in Dahej under Krystal Ingredients Private Limited is an important step forward in our growth strategy. New products such as GEM Cool 5 and Safranal will further diversify our product portfolio and enhance our offerings to clients across markets. We are well-positioned to serve our growing domestic and international customer base and remain committed to creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.