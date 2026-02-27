The frontline indices traded with substantial losses in the morning session, weighed down by weak global cues and rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran. The Nifty slipped below the 25,350 mark. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 514.14 points or 0.63% to 81,734.10. The Nifty 50 index slumped 191.30 points or 0.75% to 25,305.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slumped 0.78% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.77%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,487 shares rose and 2,308 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Omnitech Engineering received bids for 30,99,954 shares as against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (27 Februray 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2026 and it will close on 27 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 227 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 1.39% to 787.55. The index rose 0.23% in the past trading session. Brigade Enterprises (down 2.46%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.13%), Godrej Properties (down 2.09%), Anant Raj (down 2.02%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1.89%), Lodha Developers (down 1.51%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.45%), DLF (down 1.39%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.26%) and Sobha (down 0.81%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Steel Exchange India jumped 4.44% after the company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday (04 March 2026) to consider a proposal to raise funds amounting to Rs 350 crore. Jio Financial Services rose 0.51%. The company said that it has subscribed to 3,35,71,923 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Jio Credit (JCL), a wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at a premium of Rs 585.70 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,999.88 crore. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.26%. The company has entered into multiple agreements to provide its corporate expense management solutions to leading domestic entities.

Global Markets: Asia market traded mixed on Friday, after U.S. stocks declined overnight as Nvidia shares tumbled despite a quarterly earnings beat. In Asian tech stocks, SK Hynix, which is a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory to Nvidia, dipped over 2%. Samsung Electronics, which has been a decades-old partner of Nvidia, was down 0.69%. Gold prices held broadly steady on Friday, with investors digesting the previous day's U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, while the dollar, hovering near three-week highs, pressured the yellow metal. An Omani mediator of U.S. and Iran nuclear talks has reportedly given an optimistic readout over the latest round of negotiations, but uncertainty still hung over energy markets with no sign of a breakthrough that would avert potential U.S. strikes.

Following these developments, Brent crude futures settled down 10 cents, or 0.14%, to $70.75 a barrel. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 pulled back after the latest results from tech titan Nvidia and software giant Salesforce failed to boost the broader market. The broad market index fell 0.54% to end at 6,908.86, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.18% and closed at 22,878.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 17.05 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 49,499.20. Nvidia shares fell more than 5%, even after the chip giant posted fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that were higher than widely reported forescasts.