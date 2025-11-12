Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.380.3255.266.250.210.020.210.020.160.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News