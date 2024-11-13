General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 9.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.73% to Rs 8886.45 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 9.87% to Rs 1855.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1688.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.73% to Rs 8886.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9954.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8886.459954.15 -11 OPM %26.7814.71 -PBDT2286.921855.38 23 PBT2286.921855.38 23 NP1855.711688.95 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News