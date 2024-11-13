General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 9.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.73% to Rs 8886.45 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 9.87% to Rs 1855.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1688.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.73% to Rs 8886.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9954.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8886.459954.1526.7814.712286.921855.382286.921855.381855.711688.95

