Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 776.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Asian Energy Services rose 776.42% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 114.86% to Rs 97.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.97.7245.4815.707.8117.075.3812.811.209.291.06

