Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 776.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.86% to Rs 97.72 croreNet profit of Asian Energy Services rose 776.42% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 114.86% to Rs 97.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales97.7245.48 115 OPM %15.707.81 -PBDT17.075.38 217 PBT12.811.20 968 NP9.291.06 776
Powered by Capital Market - Live News