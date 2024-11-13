Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 39.89 croreNet profit of Titan Biotech rose 2.76% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 39.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales39.8943.43 -8 OPM %19.4520.08 -PBDT7.818.99 -13 PBT6.728.13 -17 NP6.706.52 3
