Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 39.89 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 2.76% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 39.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.8943.4319.4520.087.818.996.728.136.706.52

