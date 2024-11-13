Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 20.52% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.861.8213.9931.320.430.710.430.693.703.07

