Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 37.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 37.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 295.91 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 37.39% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 295.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales295.91227.65 30 OPM %9.6211.36 -PBDT18.1715.90 14 PBT11.779.56 23 NP7.685.59 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 29% recorded in 43 seats till 11 am

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts to 78,100; Nifty at 23,700; All sectors in red

Odisha's Trishna Ray wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 held in South Africa

Hyundai Motor India shares skid 5%; record new low on muted Q2 performance

IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story