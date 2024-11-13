Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 37.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 295.91 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 37.39% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 295.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.295.91227.659.6211.3618.1715.9011.779.567.685.59

