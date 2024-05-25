Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 63.99% to Rs 10.20 crore

Net loss of Genpharmasec reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.99% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.16% to Rs 30.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.206.22 64 30.4125.52 19 OPM %-0.103.22 -0.131.02 - PBDT0.140.21 -33 0.290.30 -3 PBT0.110.20 -45 0.250.28 -11 NP-0.131.05 PL -0.131.12 PL

