JM Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 228.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net loss of JM Financial reported to Rs 228.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.72% to Rs 1251.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.38% to Rs 409.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.96% to Rs 4706.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3246.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

