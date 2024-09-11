Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gensol Engineering collaborates with Matrix Gas & Renewables

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
To set up India's first Green Hydrogen Valley project in Pune

Gensol Engineering announced that Gensol and Matrix Gas & Renewables (Matrix) have won the project to setup India's first Green Hydrogen Valley project in Pune. Gensol - Matrix will set up Green Hydrogen production plant on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis to supply Green Hydrogen to Specialty Chemical sector with the firm offtake for 20 years.

Commenting on this achievement, Anmol Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering, said, We feel immense pride to develop India's first Green Hydrogen Valley project. Government of India has taken a great step in promoting these Hydrogen Valleys through Department of Science & Technology (DST). We are going to supply Green Hydrogen to the specialty chemical Sector in Pune, Maharashtra on round the clock (RTC) basis to develop the Green Hydrogen economy in India.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

