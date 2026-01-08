GIFT Nifty indicates negative opening for key benchmarks

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 48.50 points, indicating a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,527.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,889.32 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 4,650.39 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday after Wall Street closed lower amid rising geopolitical tensions and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. defense stocks fell after Trump said he will not permit defense companies to issue dividends or stock buybacks until they address his complaints about the industry, including executive pay packages and production issues. In U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day winning streak, falling 466 points, or 0.94%, to close at 48,996.08. The S&P 500 declined 23.89 points or 0.34% to end at 6,920.93, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 37.10 points or 0.16% to close at 23,584.28. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, extending losses for a third consecutive session, as persistent selling pressure in heavyweight stocks weighed on sentiment. The Nifty ended below the 26,150 level amid mixed global cues, following geopolitical concerns linked to developments in Venezuela.