HUDCO signs MoU with Government of Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
To provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1,00,000 cr for housing and infra projects

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Chhattisgarh, on 7 January 2026 at Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

As per this non-binding MoU, HUDCO may provide financial assistance of up to Rs.1,00,000 crore during next five years for execution of different housing and infrastructure projects in the State of Chhattisgarh.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

