Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Cubastion Consulting

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cubastion Consulting Private Limited.

As part of the agreement, Zaggle will provide a facility for the procurement and leasing of mobile phones to employees of Cubastion Consulting through its Employee Purchase Programme. The agreement will remain effective until terminated in accordance with the terms specified therein.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entities, and both contracts do not qualify as related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.