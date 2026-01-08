Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Cubastion Consulting

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Cubastion Consulting

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cubastion Consulting Private Limited.

As part of the agreement, Zaggle will provide a facility for the procurement and leasing of mobile phones to employees of Cubastion Consulting through its Employee Purchase Programme. The agreement will remain effective until terminated in accordance with the terms specified therein.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entities, and both contracts do not qualify as related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

The companys standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.36% to Rs 336.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HUDCO signs MoU with Government of Chhattisgarh

Tata Steel records best-ever quarterly crude steel production of 6.34 MT

Adani Enterprises announces early closure of public issue of NCD

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Cognition

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story