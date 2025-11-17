Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 3.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 3.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.731.6056.6560.000.770.750.760.740.570.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News