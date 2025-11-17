Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.88% to Rs 34.86 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 47.06% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.88% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.8656.120.891.550.210.330.130.240.090.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News