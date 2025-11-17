Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 7.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 306.51 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 7.76% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 306.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 257.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.306.51257.657.008.077.136.814.814.443.473.22

