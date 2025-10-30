Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 17155.83 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India rose 14.31% to Rs 1572.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1375.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 17155.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16960.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17155.8316960.8014.1613.002643.482368.392125.961849.851572.261375.47

