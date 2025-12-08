GK Energy successfully installs 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra

Delivers approx. 17% of total installations under MSEDCL's Guinness World Record Solar Pump initiative

GK Energy announced that it successfully installed 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra, accounting for approximately 17% of the total 45,911 solar pumps installed under the Guinness World Record achieved by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

These installations were completed within an intensive 30-day execution window from 27 October 2025, to 25 November 2025, underscoring GK Energy's scale, execution capability, and operational excellence.

In addition to execution, GK Energy acted as the Strategic Advisor to MSEDCL, playing a critical role in enabling and coordinating the end-to-end execution of this record-breaking initiative for MSEDCL. The role of GK Energy in the project encompassed concept development, strategy development, planning, co-ordination, documentation, framework design and stakeholder management to ensure successful accomplishment.