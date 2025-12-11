GK Energy wins order of Rs 366.63 cr from MSEDCL

GK Energy has received a Letter of Empanelment/Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 13,239 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana /PM Kusum B Scheme. The total value of the 13,239 pumps is around Rs. 366.63 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.

