Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28475.1, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 143.71, up 1.04% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 15.89% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.73% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.