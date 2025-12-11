Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 443.78 cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 443.78 cr from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 16,025 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana /PM Kusum B Scheme. The total value of the 16025 pumps is around Rs. 443.78 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

