SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

SEAMEC has entered into a subcontract with G R Infraprojects for Charter Hire of the company's Vessel SEAMEC III for deploying in second season subsea installation and diving works in Part Replacement Pipeline Project, Pipeline Replacement Project Group A (PRP-VIII A) and DSF II Project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on lumpsum basis.

The tenure of the subcontract is for 150 days. The total value of the subcontract is approximately USD 16.72 million exclusive of GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News